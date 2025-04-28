SXSW Sydney organisers have announced the first acts for the music component of the massive industry conference and festival in October.

Now in it’s third year, the local offshoot of the famous conference and festival from Austin, Texas will be held from October 13th-19th and take place in and around precincts including Darling Harbour, Chippendale, and Broadway. It will feature some of music’s most buzzworthy new innovators and soon-to-be-discovered artists, making it the place to be to discover the future of music.

Leading the first announcement of trailblazing artists is UK indie rock experimentalist jasmine.4.t – who won the Grulke Prize for Best Non-US Developing Act at SXSW in Austin earlier this year. She was also the first UK signee to Phoebe Bridgers’ music label Saddest Factory.

Other acts also confirmed include:

Jamaica Moana (Australia)

Freak Slug (UK)

JJ4K (Australia)

Serebii (New Zealand)

Slowwves (Thailand)

Cardinals (Ireland)

Tusekah (New Zealand)

Suichu Spica 水中スピカ (Japan)

RICEWINE (Australia)

Sacred Hearts (Australia)

Swapmeet (Australia)

BADASSMUTHA (Australia)

Ristband + Pivots (UK)

The full music conference lineup, parties, workshops, and more are still to be revealed in the coming months, alongside many more music artists.

SXSW Sydney has also announced today its headline speakers for its tech and invoation festival, which is set to focus heavily on the positive potential of artificial inteligence. The keynote speaker will be Meredith Whittaker, president of the Signal Foundation.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Sandy Carter (Chief Operating Officer, Unstoppable Domains)

Ivan Zhao (Co-founder and CEO, Notion)

Paige Costello (Vice President of Product, Figma)

Rohit Agarwal (Manigning Director, Peak XV Partners)

Lieutenant General Michelle McGuinness CSC, Australia’s National Cyber Security Coordinator

Early bird tickets for SXSW Sydney are on sale until this Thursday, May 1st. You can find all the details about the music festival and conference, as well as details on its other programs including the games festival, screen festival, tech festival, and the innovation expo, at the event’s official website.

