Sydney’s Mary’s Underground has announced it will permanently close its doors this winter, marking the end of a seven-year run in the CBD.

The venue, which occupies the site formerly known as “The Basement” – a space with a storied history that once hosted BB King and Prince – hosted over 1,000 shows, 3,000 artists and sold 150,000 tickets since opening in 2019.

In a statement, owners Jake and Kenny cited financial pressure as the primary reason for the closure, pointing to the wider challenges facing small live music venues. Declining bar sales, rising operating costs and Sydney’s property values were listed as key factors, with the pair noting that venues under 500 capacity face a particularly difficult operating environment.

“While these are achievements of which we are extremely proud, we have made the tough decision to close Mary’s Underground. Our chapter as custodians has come to an end,” they said. “It will come as no surprise that this is ultimately due to financial reasons and the many headwinds the live music industry currently faces.”

The venue had previously survived the Covid-19 pandemic by pivoting from its original concept – which combined a burger restaurant with a live jazz bar – to become a dedicated live music space.

View this post on Instagram Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. A post shared by Mary’s Underground (@marysunderground)

The statement continued: “We want to make special mention and thanks to Mike Rodrigues, Minister John Graham, Emily Collins, Mick Gibb and the Small Business Commission for showing us consistent support in trying to save the venue. There is a level of care from these people that extends beyond political motive.

“We thank all the artists, punters and production staff who made all of these shows possible. We pay tribute to the other venue operators around the country who are constantly battling to keep the doors open. You will always have our respect and support.

“And last but not least, the incredible staff of Mary’s Underground. Whether it be a busy CBD lunch service or a hard techno party until 5am, they showed up every day with a smile on their face and a towel over their shoulder, ready to make it happen. The music and events team who brought so many good times to the venue, including even putting on their own nights, which was a true and special commitment. You are truly great people, we thank you for everything.

“We will continue to support art and music at Liberty Hall, and are committed to enriching this community at every opportunity. Thanks for the good times, and please keep supporting live music!! All art needs nurtured and an opportunity to be celebrated. Life would be very boring without it.”

Check out the final events at Mary’s Underground here.