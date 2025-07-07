Synthony is returning to Sydney with a new show.

‘Synthony No.5’ will take place at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Friday, December 5th, as part of the ‘On The Steps’ summer concert series.

The show features some of the biggest dance hits from the last 30 years, performed in a fresh way.

Synthony at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt will include global dance tracks played by The Metropolitan Orchestra, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams. The event will also feature DJs, vocalists, and a laser show.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 11th, at 10am local time.

Mastercard cardholders get early access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, July 9th, at 9am until Friday, July 11th, at 9am. Visit priceless.com/music for details.

A Live Nation presale runs from Thursday, July 10th, at 9am to Friday, July 11th, at 9am local time. More info at livenation.com.au.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Starting in New Zealand, Synthony has grown from its first show in Auckland to annual sell-out tours across Australasia and worldwide. The show takes audiences through their favourite electronic tracks, including songs by Avicii, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, and Fisher, performed by local Australian and New Zealand vocalists.

Synthony No.5 2025

Mastercard pre-sale: Wednesday, July 9th, 9am – Friday, July 11th, 9am

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday, July 10th, 9am – Friday, July 11th, 9am

General tickets on sale: Friday, July 11th, 10am

Tickets and more information at livenation.com.au

Friday, December 5th

On The Steps at Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW