Are System of a Down and Faith No More about to announce an Australian tour?

The iconic alt-metal outfit’s famous hand symbol was spotted on murals in Melbourne and Sydney on Friday and sent to Rolling Stone AU/NZ (see below), while a light projection spotted in Brisbane in the evening displayed the same, as well as Faith No More’s signature logo. (per Wall of Sound).

If System of a Down are to head to Australia, it would be their first shows in the country in over a decade, having last played at the now-defunct Soundwave festival in 2012. The band have just wrapped a European and UK tour, and also played at Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival back in April.

“Many of SOAD’s songs are political in nature but the band only spoke about the significance and relevance of the date briefly, letting their majestic music be the message,” Rolling Stone said in its review.

“Guitarist Daron Malakian did mention the band’s different beliefs (its drummer got online attention last week after making a misinformed anti-queer post about Charlize Theron and her kids) and also encouraged the crowd not to let media divide them.

“As a light rain sprinkled like tears during parts of the set, emotive and explosive interpretations of hits including “B.Y.O.B.,” “Hypnotize,” and “Chop Suey” had fans singing along at the top of their lungs, offering a communal bond and shared release. This music’s power comes not only from its tempo and volume, but from the angst that inspires it, which System conveyed so well.”

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Meanwhile, Faith No More were last in Australia in 2015 in support of Soundwave’s last ever run.

Keep an eye on Tone Deaf as more updates come.