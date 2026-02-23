Tame Impala have announced a 2026 Australia tour.

Kevin Parker is coming home for massive arena shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth this October (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 27th at 11am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, February 25th at 9am local time.

Tame Impala will be supported by ARIA-winning producer Ninajirachi at all shows.

Parker is touring in support of his latest Tame Impala album Deadbeat, which featured notable singles such as “End of Summer”, “Loser”, and “Dracula”.

The latter track earned Parker his biggest debut yet on US radio, and it also landed at No. 3 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2025.

As a newly six-piece touring band, Tame Impala kicked off their album tour with 12 sold-out shows across North America last October and November, with a UK and European leg set to begin this April.

Deadbeat earned a four-star review from Rolling Stone, with its reviewer writing, “Song structures are loose. The space between beats spotlight personal lyrics, which reveal more about the man behind the music than we’re accustomed to being privy to (eg. ‘I just want to seem like a normal guy’).

“For Deadbeat, Parker seems to have abandoned his quest for perfection in favour of pulling on threads of inspiration, then rolling about and luxuriating in whatever unravels. Nothing’s off limits or overbaked, Parker just lets his freak flag guide him.”

Tame Impala 2026 Australia Tour

With special guest Ninajirachi

Presented by Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment and Laneway Presents

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 25th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, February 27th (11am local time)

All shows licensed all ages

Saturday, October 10th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, October 14th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, October 19th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 24th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA