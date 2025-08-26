Tame Impala looks to be kicking off a new era.

Street posters spotted in cities including New York and Chicago hint at a new single titled “Loser”, due September 3, complete with a throwback high school photo of Kevin Parker.

Fans also noticed that the credits for recent single “End of Summer” list “loser” as the writer and producer, further fuelling speculation about what’s next.

The teaser arrives just weeks after the release of “End of Summer”, Tame Impala’s first new music since 2020’s The Slow Rush and their debut single for Columbia Records.

That track was announced through a cryptic teaser on the band’s socials, which instructed fans to “Clear 7 minutes of your schedule.” The clip featured a couple embracing in the woods before a stranger rode off on their motorbike, ending with the words: “End of Summer — Friday.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It remains unclear whether “End of Summer” or the newly teased “Loser” will lead into a full album. Earlier this month, another social media post captioned “been busy” showed Parker in various recording spaces, DJ sets, and more, closing with a progress chart that hinted at a larger project.

Tame Impala’s writer and producer credits on “End Of Summer” are now listed as “loser.” on several streaming services. pic.twitter.com/NDt22yL11L — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2025

It’s been five years since The Slow Rush, which won five ARIA Awards and earned multiple Grammy nominations.

Outside of the studio, Tame Impala will perform a DJ set at Justice’s upcoming Australian arena shows in December. The French electronic duo, who recently won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Neverender” featuring Parker, have a long creative history with Tame Impala dating back to the Lonerism era.

“We found out about Tame Impala in the late 2000s,” Justice told Rolling Stone AU/NZ recently. “When we were coming to Australia, we used to hang with the people at Modular.” A pre-release copy of “Elephant” landed in their inboxes ahead of Lonerism’s 2012 release, with an offer to remix the track. “Without exaggeration, we were blown away,” they added. “It was such a perfect track that we told the label, ‘Sorry we can’t do this, we’re only going to make it worse.’”