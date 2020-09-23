Aussie music legends Tame Impala have continued their world domination with another appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Having last appeared on the show three years ago, the band took to its stage again to perform ‘Borderline’ from their latest album The Slow Rush.

The performance came shortly after the announcement of the band’s nomination for two Billboard Music Awards: Top Rock Artist and Top Rock Album for The Slow Rush.

Footage of the performance no doubt offers some reprieve for Aussie fans, who have been waiting patiently to see the band tour the album.

Although the band originally intended to tour nationally back in April, coronavirus restrictions caused all shows to be postponed until December.

In an interview with GRAMMY.com, frontman Kevin Parker revealed his relief at the rest of the world being “in the same boat” when it comes to the inability to tour.

“If it was just me, missing out on touring and I knew the rest of the world was doing it, and going to festivals and stuff, then I think it would be more difficult to deal with,” he said.

“But the fact that everyone’s in the same boat, it kind of just makes me think we’ll get that chance.. the fans are obviously waiting for new music, but it just makes me think if we get out in a year or two, then it’s like it’ll still be fresh, and it’ll still be good.”

Parker also shared the “wild coincidence” of fans pointing out the relevance of the album’s reflective lyrics to the global pandemic.

“People have been telling me that’s weird how the lyrics of this album ended up being kind of relevant to now, which obviously I didn’t anticipate. Obviously, I can’t see the future. So, it’s kind of it’s a wild coincidence.”

Check out Tame Impala performing ‘Borderline’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: