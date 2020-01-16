It’s been quite some time since Tame Impala ventured across their hometown of Australia, but now it looks like Kevin Parker is gearing up to announce a nationwide tour. Our excitement right now is through the roof.

In a video posted to their social media, the band shared multiple short clips of fan-shot footage of their shows from the past year with some Australian Flag emojis along with a link.

Clicking the link takes you to a page that reveals that an announcement is coming on Monday, 20th January.

While it’s been several years since Tame has embarked on a nationwide tour, they did headline Splendour In The Grass last year.

The tour will be in support of their fourth album The Slow Rush, which is due out on Friday, 14th February. We’ve already been given a taste of the new projects direction with a few of the singles released so far.

You can have a look at the band’s original post to Twitter below.

https://twitter.com/tameimpala/status/1217593097627951104?s=20

In recent Tame Impala news, Kevin Parker is slowly rolling out singles from his brand new album, with the most recent affair being ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’. Here’s what we wrote when the track came out:

Just over a month ago, fans were met with a cryptic video from Tame Impala which seemed to hint that a new record was on the way. Thankfully, we didn’t have too long to wait before we received word that The Slow Rush will arrive in February of 2020.

From there, things just kept getting better. While we’d already heard singles like ‘Borderline’ and the non-album track ‘Patience’, Kevin Parker decided to treat us with another new track, ‘It Might Be Time’.

