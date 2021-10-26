Tash Sultana is treating fans by giving away 3 signature Fender guitar straps but you’ll have to act very fast.

The Aussie singer-songwriter made the announcement on their Instagram earlier today, October 26th. “Tag a guitar playing pal and I’ll send 3 of you my @tashsultanaofficial signature @fender guitar strap with a personalised note,” they captioned the post, accompanied by a picture of her playing, you guessed it, a guitar.

And fans clearly really want one of those personalised guitar straps: in less than two hours (at the time of writing), 774 comments have been left with people tagged in them, which is a lot more comments than a Sultana post often gets.

It’s not clear how exactly Sultana is going to pick the three lucky winners. Probably at random. That would be cruel but hilarious. Head to their Instagram if you want to tag your own guitar-loving mate before time runs out.

Although they’re a multi-instrumentalist, Sultana, who won Best Single at the inaugural Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Awards earlier this year, clearly has a special affinity with the guitar. They first partnered with iconic guitar manufacturer Fender back in late 2021.

The Tash Sultana x Fender Stratocaster then hit stores globally last December. That made them the first Australian to ever have a signature series guitar with Fender, a huge honour.

In other Tash Sultana news, they’re set to head out on a massive tour of the E.U. and U.K. in 2022. Beginning in Madrid, Spain, on March 14th, the tour will come to an end in Dresden, Germany, on September 7th.

Sultana shared their excitement at finally hitting the road again. “Lemme tell you I’ve been hiding under a rock over here in Australia prepping myself for the biggest tour of my life happening all around the world next year,” they wrote on Instagram last week.

Tickets and further details can be found at tashsultana.com.

