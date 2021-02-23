Tash Sultana and Mia Rodriguez have been named as musical performers for the upcoming Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards when it kicks off next month.
With just over a month until they take place, organisers have now revealed the hosts and performers who will turn the inaugural Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards a night to remember. The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards will pay tribute to the best and brightest on the local music scene, when the debut ceremony takes place at The Argyle in Sydney, on Wednesday, March 31st.
First announcing the arrival of the awards last year, artists will be recognised across five categories, including Best Record, Best Single, Best New Artist, the Rolling Stone Global Award, and the Rolling Stone Reader’s Award.
The Global Award will be judged by Rolling Stone’s global staff members to acknowledge the Australian artist they just can’t get enough of, while the Awards are also sponsored by BMW Mini, JMC Academy, Canna, Cash Converters, and Yamaha.
Now, after revealing the nominees for each award just over a month ago, more details have now been revealed, with the evening’s performers being revealed alongside the hosting duo of Ben & Liam. Currently serving as the hosts of the Nova Breakfast show, the pair’s long-lasting friendship and natural rapport have seen them go from iconic hosting duo on triple j’s Breakfast program, to returning to their hometown of Adelaide to take up the coveted breakfast slot.
While Ben & Liam will lead proceedings, the evening will also see a musical performance by rising superstar Mia Rodriguez, whose profile has been perpetually growing since her signing to City Pop Records in late 2019. Meanwhile, upcoming Rolling Stone Australia cover artist Tash Sultana will also offer up an exclusive performance, having released their highly-anticipated second album – Terra Firma – on Friday.
While the inaugural Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards are set to take place at The Argyle in Sydney, on Wednesday, March 31st in an invite-only event, the nominees for the awards were announced last month, with full details available below.
Check out Tash Sultana performing ‘Maybe You’ve Changed’:
The Sailor Jerry 2021 Rolling Stone Awards Nominees
Best Record
E^ST – I’M DOING IT
Gordi – Our Two Skins
Hockey Dad – Brain Candy
Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You
Polaris – The Death Of Me
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
The Kid LAROI – F*CK LOVE
Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2
Best Single
Baker Boy “Meditjin”
Chet Faker “Low”
DMA’S “Life Is A Game Of Changing”
Flowerkid “miss andry”
Ocean Alley “Way Down”
Tash Sultana “Pretty Lady”
Tkay Maidza “Shook”
Triple One “Salina”
Best New Artist
E^ST
JK-47
Jaguar Jonze
Jerome Farah
Mia Rodriguez
Miiesha
Stevan
Yours Truly
Rolling Stone Global Award
5 Seconds Of Summer
Keith Urban
Sia
Tame Impala
Tash Sultana
The Kid LAROI
Tones And I
Troye Sivan
Rolling Stone Reader’s Award
Ball Park Music
Lime Cordiale
Midnight Oil
Sia
Spacey Jane
Tame Impala
The Chats
Washington
The Sailor Jerry Rolling Stone Australia Awards
Wednesday, March 31st, 2021
The Argyle, Sydney, NSW