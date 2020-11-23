Artist, producer and multi-instrumentalist Stevan has released his sophomore mixtape, Ontogeny – and it’s everything we hoped for and more.

With collaborative production from LUCIANBLOMKAMP (6LACK, Mallrat) and creative direction of Michael Dole (Flume, The Avalanches), Ontogeny sees the Wollongong artist delve even deeper into his subconscious and identity.

Following breakout debut mixtape Just Kids, Ontogeny is a genre-hybrid of alt-R&B, electronica, dream pop and avant-garde.

“If Just Kids was my journey from a child to a teenager, Ontogeny is a transition from a teenager into a young adult,” said Stevan. “I think the project highlights many of my fears and imperfections and each song builds on my character, showing growth and development not only sonically but personally too.”

Stream Stevan’s new mixtape Otogeny below, then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Stevan’s new mixtape Ontogeny:

“After giving us a glimpse of what he can do with his Just Kids mixtape earlier this year, Stevan builds on that promise with his latest mixtape Ontogeny. The beats are sharper, lyrics more refined, and vocals are just as good as ever. Definitely one to keep an eye on.”

– Alexander Pan

“With Ontogeny, Stevan establishes himself as a singular voice in the Australian pop landscape. It’s a mixtape that feels genuinely fresh. It feels like the body of work from an artist that has spent years locked away in their bedroom, obsessively honing their craft. Truly excellent.”

– Geordie Gray

Check out Stevan’s clip for ‘More Than Them’:

ONTOGENY TRACKLIST 1. Impress You

2. More Than Them

3. Onyx

4. SIA

5. OVA

6. Picture

7. Car

STEVAN – ‘NO TIMEE’ TOUR DATES

TICKET INFO HERE

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

6:30PM SESSION & 9:30PM SESSION (SOLD OUT)

MARY’S UNDERGROUND, SYDNEY NSW

Presented by Great Southern Nights, Astral People

& Niche Productions

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

UOW BANDROOM, WOLLONGONG NSW