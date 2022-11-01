“It’s all about paying it forward and giving people a chance that I know I would have died to have had when I was an up and coming artist’’ says Tash.

Getting involved is simple. All you need to do is film yourself performing an original song. Once you’ve got the footage sorted, head to the Platypus site, submit your clip and provide all relevant info for your chance to TAKE THE STAGE.

Tash and the Lonely Lands team will review every performance, following this the Lonely Lands team will organise an interview with 10 of their favourite shortlisted entrants. From there, five finalists will be selected and flown to Sydney to perform at the Platypus store in Pitt St Mall.

Once on site, you will each be given your time to perform in front of Tash and the Lonely Lands team. This performance will then be judged and one lucky winner will be selected. The winner will be given the chance to support Tash Sultana at two major arena shows for Tash’s 2023 Australian tour curated by Lonely Lands Agency.

But even if you’re not the ultimate victor, the competition provides plenty of opportunity for getting a leg up.

Tash is an internationally renowned singer-songwriter, producer, engineer & multi-instrumentalist who has been dubbed one of the hardest working musical exports in Australia, so impressive that Tash Sultana has begun to pave a different way forward within the music industry.

Lonely Lands Agency, meanwhile, has become one of the country’s major independent booking agencies.

So, do you think you’ve got what it takes to Set the Stage for the decorated musician, successful agency head and New Balance brand ambassador, Tash Sultana? Make sure you’ve got an original song ready to record and get moving, covers of Tash’s songs will not be considered as they believe this is an opportunity for you to give your BEST by just being YOU.

To enter the New Balance X Tash Sultana competition for the opportunity to support Tash on two of their biggest up and coming shows, enter on the Platypus website.

Entries close 11:59PM AEDT on 4TH NOVEMBER 2022