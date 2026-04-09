Taylor Momsen just has no luck when she tours with AC/DC.

Two years after she was bitten by a bat onstage, the Pretty Reckless singer had a scary encounter with a spider.

As per Rolling Stone, her latest frightening run-in took place on tour in Mexico City, where the Pretty Reckless are supporting AC/DC on their Power Up tour.

“So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit,” Momsen wrote on social media. “This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?”

Lots of people quickly commented on Momsen’s social media post, including the one and only Nancy Wilson: “Flush out your system with lots of water and follow all the doctors protocol exactly,” the Heart legend advised.

In This Moment singer Maria Brink simply wrote, “Oh noooo,” followed by a few black heart emojis.

Check out Momsen’s Instagram post below.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Momsen (@taylormomsen)

Momsen’s previous bat bite occurred in May 2024 during a concert in Seville, Spain. She only noticed the bat bite once the Spanish crowd alerted her. “I must really be a witch,” she said at the time. “It’s alright and the bat’s fine, he’s gonna be my new friend.”

Momsen and her Pretty Reckless bandmates are continuing on their support run for AC/DC, which ends in Philadelphia, US, on September 29th. They’ll then continue on their own run of shows, ending in Glasgow, Scotland, on December 3rd.

Momsen has been busy elsewhere in recent months, including performing at Soundgarden’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. She memorably reunited with her How the Grinch Stole Christmas co-star Jim Carrey at the event, as the Hollywood icon delivered their induction speech.