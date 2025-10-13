Taylor Swift fans are being spoiled with the announcement of both a new docuseries and an extended concert film.

The pop superstar announced a six-part documentary series titled The End of an Era, offering an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’.

The docuseries will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on December 12th, with two episodes launching on the debut date and subsequent episodes released weekly.

The timing coincides with the release of an extended concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, capturing the tour’s concluding performance in Vancouver with the complete setlist including songs from The Tortured Poets Department.

“It was the End of an Era, and we knew it,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

The documentary promises to reveal the intensive preparation and emotional toll of executing one of the most ambitious tours in contemporary pop music. A preview clip shows Swift’s post-show routine, too energised to sleep and instead planning to run a bath, watch television, and sign 2,000 CDs to burn off the adrenaline from her performances.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The extended concert film will feature special guests including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch, alongside appearances from Swift’s close friends and family who supported her throughout the extensive touring schedule. This version captures material that wasn’t available when the original concert film was released, as The Tortured Poets Department had not yet been incorporated into the live show.

‘The Eras Tour’ represented a significant cultural phenomenon, spanning multiple continents and breaking numerous attendance and revenue records.

Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl has continued her streak of commercial dominance, selling 2.7 million copies in traditional album sales on its first day and surpassing Adele’s first-week sales record set by 25 in 2015. By October 8th, the album had achieved 3.5 million equivalent album units, cementing Swift’s position as one of the most commercially successful artists of her generation.

The announcement was teased on Good Morning America, with the programme promising to reveal “what’s next” for Swift.