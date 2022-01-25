Damon Albarn has felt the wrath of both Swifties and Taylor Swift herself, after he told the Los Angeles Times that the singer “doesn’t write her own songs.”

When the interviewer pointed out that Swift was an “excellent songwriter”, the Gorillaz frontman disagreed.

“She doesn’t write her own songs,” he replied. “I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Swift is famous for writing the majority of her own songs, with the exception of a few that she has cowritten with other musicians or songwriters.

The 32 year old singer and songwriter took to Twitter to straighten the record. “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” she tweeted at Albarn. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don't have to like my songs but it's really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Albarn quickly tweeted back an apology suggesting that he quote was taken out of context.

“I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

However, Swifties aren’t ready to accept his apology, and have waged a war on the former Blur frontman over social media.

“‘Clickbait’ is when a quote is taken out of context in order to get readers to click a story. The context here is that Albarn said Taylor Swift didn’t write her own songs, was CORRECTED BY THE REPORTER and doubled down lmao,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“It’s not clickbait if it’s a literal quote of a thing you said,” wrote another fan.

“Very much not here for this blaming journalists when you mess up and wish you hadn’t slagged someone off publicly thing,” wrote someone else.

