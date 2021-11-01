Taylor Swift introduced legendary singer-songwriter Carole King as she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Swift also covered the King classic ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’. Written by King and writing partner/then-husband Gerry Goffin in 1960, the song was first recorded by girl group The Shirelles that same year, becoming the first song by an all-black girl group to have a number one song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ was then later included on King’s seminal 1971 album Tapestry.

King was previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a songwriter over 30 years ago in 1990 (alongside Goffin) but this weekend it was her turn to be inducted as a performer.

Swift gave a sweet speech that reduced the watching King to tears. She revealed one of the “basic truths” her parents taught her growing up was that “Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time,” specifically highlighting her hit ‘It’s Too Late’ as a favourite.

“(King) navigated the politics of an era that didn’t make space for a female genius,” Swift said. “Slowly but surely Carole King worked to create one, and it will be hers forever.”

After Swift’s speech, King came onstage and thanked her many collaborators throughout her career, including James Taylor. She then introduced Jennifer Hudson to sing ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’, a song King co-wrote with Goffin again in 1967, becoming one of Aretha Franklin‘s signature hits. It was also included on King’s own album Tapestry.

Elsewhere at this year’s Rock Hall event, Paul McCartney introduced Foo Fighters before joining them for a Beatles cover, while The Go-Go’s gave a powerful speech about inclusivity and misogyny.

Check out ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow’ (Carole King cover) by Taylor Swift: