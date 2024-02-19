The fervour for Taylor Swift has undeniably swept through Melbourne, and now Sydney is gearing up for its turn.

The pop megastar wrapped up a three-show run in Melbourne over the weekend, where she performed her biggest shows yet on tour.

A staggering 96,000 die-hard fans flocked to the MCG, both inside the stadium and outside its gates, to catch a glimpse of Swift’s electrifying performance. Swift herself called the experience “unforgettable” and took to social media on Monday morning to express her gratitude to the Melbourne crowd.

“Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often.”

Now, Swift is gearing up for another three sell-out shows in Sydney later this week. Here’s a rundown of the best moments from the tour so far.

A Mega Career Milestone

A staggering 96,000 fans gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds making it not only the largest concert of the Australian leg but also the biggest of Swift’s career. This fact was mentioned multiple times during her show.

“Losing my mind at there being 96,000 people here. This is the biggest show that we’ve ever done. I’m fully starstruck by the fact so many people wanted to hang out with us on a Friday night in Melbourne!”

Surprise Songs

Tay Tay has happily tossed aside her “no repeats rule” that she initially set at the beginning of her worldwide Eras Tour. During her concert in Melbourne, she announced to the crowd, “So from now on, I don’t wanna take any paint colors out of the paint box of colors…I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it.”

As a result, fans in Melbourne were treated to a mashup of “Getaway Car”, “August”, and “The Other Side of the Door”.

Swift’s Iconic Aussie Moment

Taylor Swift got fans hyped when she dropped an Aussie phrase into her hit song during her Eras Tour Show on Friday night. During “We Are Never Getting Back Together”, her dancer grabbed the mic and yelled “Like Naur,” sending the crowd into a frenzy.

New Album Hints

Since Swift’s announcement at the Grammys, there’s been a lot of buzz about her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, scheduled for release on April 19th. She hinted at it during her evermore era and spilled more details during her acoustic set.

“Tortured Poets is an album that I think, more than any of my albums that I’ve ever made — I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” she admitted. “Just the things I was going through and the things I was writing about. It kind of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through my life, and I never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on Tortured Poets.”

Champagne Problems Standing Ovation

Taylor Swift was stunned by the standing ovation in Melbourne, night after night, describing it as “unforgettable,” and thanked her fans for being “incredibly kind’. Sitting at her piano, she found herself at a loss for words.

Fandom Frenzy

At the heart of Swifties’ global success is her dedicated army of fans. The sheer number of die-hard fans that filled the MCG, and those who missed out on tickets but stood outside its gates chanting every lyric during the show, was truly remarkable. Swift couldn’t help but praise the costumes of the Melbourne crowd, adorned in all manner of rhinestones, feathers, glitter, cowboy boots, and more.