Taylor Swift has broken the internet once again, but this time it wasn’t intentional.

The global superstar’s appearance on the New Heights podcast crashed YouTube’s live stream after viewership soared to an unprecedented 1.3 million concurrent viewers, reports Variety.

The technical meltdown occurred one hour and 44 minutes into Swift’s chat with Travis and Jason Kelce on their popular podcast. The YouTube stream abruptly cut to black, leaving millions of fans staring at blank screens. The New Heights team quickly acknowledged the issue on social media, posting that they had encountered “technical difficulties” and promising the episode would return “shortly”.

The massive audience surge proved too much for the streaming platform to handle. During the broadcast, the ‘New Heights’ YouTube channel witnessed explosive growth, with subscriber numbers jumping from 2.85 million to 2.91 million in real time. This remarkable uptick demonstrates Swift’s unparalleled ability to drive engagement across digital platforms.

Swift utilised her podcast appearance to unveil significant details about her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, set for release on 3rd October. She revealed the cover art during the conversation and discussed how her record-breaking Eras Tour served as the primary inspiration for the project.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes of my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” Swift explained. “It just comes from the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record.”

The artist made clear distinctions between this release and her previous work, particularly The Tortured Poets Department. She confirmed that The Life of a Showgirl would contain exactly 12 tracks with no bonus material, contrasting sharply with her recent approach of releasing extensive collections.

“With ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ I was like here’s a data dump of everything I thought, felt, experienced in two or three years. Here’s 31 songs. This is 12,” Swift stated. “There’s not a thirteenth, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

Swift emphasised the deliberate curation of the album, explaining that every song was chosen for specific reasons. She described the collection as perfectly balanced, suggesting that removing or adding any track would fundamentally alter the album’s identity.