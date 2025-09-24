Taylor Swift has written a new poem exclusively for her latest vinyl variant of upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Announced on social media, the limited-edition release, titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King, will feature the original poem alongside other exclusive content when it arrives at Target stores.

The pop superstar announced the special edition on social media with characteristic flair, writing: “A showgirl knows to save some of her best tricks for the grand finale…” The vinyl itself presents a striking visual, pressed on opaque pink and pale-yellow pearlescent material with gold accents, which Swift has dubbed “Summertime Spritz Pink Shimmer”.

Beyond the exclusive poem, the Target-only release includes a custom gatefold sleeve, double-sided poster, complete album lyrics, and previously unreleased photographs. The packaging represents one of numerous variants Swift has announced for The Life of a Showgirl, though each version contains the same 12-track collection.

The Life of a Showgirl marks Swift’s 12th studio album and her first major release since 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department.

The project sees Swift reuniting with renowned producers Max Martin and Shellback, marking their first collaboration since 2017’s Reputation. The timing proves particularly impressive, as Swift crafted the album during breaks from her ‘Eras Tour’.

The album features a notable guest appearance from Sabrina Carpenter on the title track, adding another layer of anticipation for pop fans.

To celebrate the album’s arrival, Swift has organised a limited theatrical experience running from October 3rd-5th. The special events will showcase the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia”, expected to serve as the album’s lead single, alongside lyric videos for additional tracks. Attendees will also access behind-the-scenes footage documenting the album’s creation process and track-by-track commentary revealing Swift’s creative inspiration.

The Life of a Showgirl arrives on October 3rd, with the exclusive Target variant available alongside the theatrical events.