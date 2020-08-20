Tears for Fears far-reaching third album, 1989’s The Seeds of Love, is set to be released in an expanded five-disc box set this year.

The box set will feature the original record —which boasts beloved hits like ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ and ‘Woman in Chains’— remastered, singles and B-sides, alternate mixes, demos and outtakes. 22 of the tracks set to feature are previously unreleased.

“Out of all our albums, I’d probably rank it highest,” frontman Roland Orzabal said in a statement. “I think it surprised a lot of people, a lot of our peers as well, people who maybe we were being compared to in the mid-Eighties.”

“The tracks I liked then, I still like now,” bassist and singer Curt Smith echoed. “‘Woman in Chains,’ ‘Badman’s Song,’ ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ and ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’ have all stuck around. We still play those live.”

The box set will also include a Blu-Ray disc featuring Steven Wilson’s mix of the album. It’s out October 9th via UMe/Virgin.

The Seeds of Love (Super Deluxe Edition) Tracklist

Disc one: Original Album, New Remaster by Andrew Walter at Abbey Road

1. ‘Woman in Chains’

2. ‘Badman’s Song’

3. ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’

4. ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’

5. ‘Standing on the Corner of the Third World’

6. ‘Swords and Knives’

7. ‘Year of the Knife’

8. ‘Famous Last Words’

Disc Two: the Sun: 45s and B Sides

1. ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ (7″ Version)

2. ‘Tears Roll Down’

3. ‘Woman in Chains’ (7″ Version)

4. ‘Always in the Past’

5. ‘My Life in the Suicide Ranks’

6. ‘Woman in Chains’ (Instrumental)

7. ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’ (7″ Version)

8. ‘Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams’ (Instrumental)

9. ‘Music for Tables’

10. ‘Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams’ (Mix one)

11. ‘Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams’ (Mix Two)

12. ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ (US Radio Edit)

13. ‘Woman in Chains’ (US Radio Edit 1)

14. ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’ (Italian Radio Edit)

15. ‘Year of the Knife’ (Canadian Single Version)

16. ‘Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams’

Disc Three: The Moon: Radio Edits and Early Mixes

1. ‘Year of the Knife’ (Overture)

2. ‘Year of the Knife’ (Early Mix, Instrumental)

3. ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ (Alternate Mix)

4. ‘Tears Roll Down’ (Alternate Mix)

5. ‘Year of the Knife’ (Steve Chase 7″ Remix)

6. ‘Badman’s Song” (Early Mix)

7. ‘Advice for the Young at Heart” (Instrumental)

8. ‘Year of the Knife’ (The Mix)

9. ‘Johnny Panic and the Bible of Dreams’ (Mix One Edit)

10. ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ (Early Mix, Instrumental)

11. ‘Woman in Chains’ (US Radio Edit 2)

12. ‘Year of the Knife’ (Canadian Single Version” (Instrumental)

13. ‘Famous Last Words’ (French Radio Edit)

14. ‘Woman in Chains’ (Reprise)

Disc Four: The Wind: Demos, Diversions and Jams

1. ‘Rhythm of Life’ (Demo)

2. ‘Advice for the Young at Heart’ (Demo)

3. ‘Swords and Knives’ (Demo)

4. ‘Famous Last Words’ (Demo)

5. ‘Sowing the Seeds of Love’ (Demo, Instrumental)

6. ‘Badman’s Song’ (Langer/Winstanley Version, Instrumental)

7. ‘Woman in Chains’ (Townhouse Jam)

8. ‘Broken’ (Townhouse Jam)

9. ‘Rhythm of Life’ (Townhouse Jam)

10. ‘Badman’s Song’ (Townhouse Jam)

11. ‘Badman’s Song’ (Reprise) (Townhouse Jam)

12. ‘Standing on the Corner of the Third World’ (Townhouse Jam)