Following the recent upswing in the Black Lives Matter movement, rocker Ted Nugent has stated “the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement has nothing to do with black lives.”

Ted Nugent is well-known for not only being a figure in the hard rock music scene, but for also being a very outspoken, conservative fellow.

Chatting with conservative author David J. Harris on his podcast, Ted Nugent spoke out about the Black Lives Matter, marking it as a radical organisation, which “has nothing to do with black lives.”

After calling the movement Marxist and anti-police, Ted noted that “nothing could be more anti-organic than the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement.”

“When they said ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ in Ferguson, nobody’s hands were up and nobody got shot with their hands up,” he stated, referring to the 2014 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old African American from Missouri who was killed by a white police officer.

“A bad guy was shot in self-defense by an officer who was about to have his weapon wrestled from his grip. And we all know, statistically — I studied this, ’cause I’ve been a sheriff deputy for 41 years; I’ve conducted federal raids with some good FBI and ATF, DEA and U.S. Marshall agents.

“I’ve been in the belly of the life-and-death beast, kicking down doors at 4 a.m. to go gather up a murderer that some judge and prosecutor and parole board let out to murder again. So I have a perspective on this stuff that I don’t think any citizens have,” he detailed.

Ted Nugent then takes a different direction, noting that the police officer was simply “trained to get home that night,” and that’s why victims get shot.

“This isn’t an opinion — I’m not giving you an opinion — I’m citing irrefutable evidence and statistics to support what happened,” he added. “And the Soros, Marxist, America-hating, socialist, communist maniacs took advantage of that to perpetrate a lie…

“The media just loves to assist with any nasty lie that’s about hating America and hating Republicans and hating conservatives and hating the Constitution and hating the concept of capitalism, where your effort, your ideas, your sacrifices and risks will determine your compensation.

“Anybody that hates that will take advantage of a situation when they know the media and Hollywood and academia and half the government will help fan the flames of that lie,” he stated.

The rocker then went on to say that “of course black lives matter when you take the words what they mean,” however, the Black Lives Matter movement itself “has nothing to do with black lives.”

Ranting on, he claims that it’s ” a Marxist, anti-American… And I don’t even… Anarchy — obviously, their modus operandi is anarchy, but there’s something much deeper and more evil about them.

“They wanna dismantle the only quality of life that facilitates, encourages and challenges accomplishment, excellence, dreams, entrepreneurialism and anything that has to do with the American Dream.

“So I’m afraid that I would like to say the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ because I mean them, but when you identify the movement, it’s just the opposite of that statement.”

Check out Ted Nugent interviewing with David J. Harris: