American singer, songwriter, guitarist and activist Ted Nugent has slammed Dee Snider over a comment that seemingly celebrated his COVID diagnosis.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Nugent took a public stance refusing the COVID vaccine and tested positive for the infectious disease in April of this yer. Upon hearing the news, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick shared some news headlines on social media about Nugent supporting COVID conspiracy theories and captioned the post “How it started, how it’s going”.

Snider shared the post and captioned it “HAHAHAHAHA…er, I mean, that’s so sad. :(”

However, it seems the post offended Nugent, as he’s retaliated by calling Snider and Skolnick out.

“What is that thought process? He [Dee] and I have been friends. What horrible human impulse – horrible, rotten, hateful, soulless impulse – must exist in horrible people to take pleasure and celebrate a fellow man’s illness.”

Nugent targeted his displeasure specifically at Snider, even though Skolnick originally created the tweet.

“I never used the word ‘hoax,’ I never called it a hoax.

“I called [Anthony] Fauci a scam artist. I called [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi, Fauci, and [former U.S. president Barack] Obama at the Wuhan lab with our tax dollars to cultivate a communist Chinese weaponized virus?”

“A guy like Dee Snider – how can you abandon your humanity and take pleasure in another person’s sickness?!

“What a horrible, horrible manifestation of societal human abandonment. So, I pray for the Dee Sniders to allow themselves to be that rotten. I expect Marxists and leftists, but not a Dee Snider and not otherwise reasonably decent people – ’cause he’s a good guy.

“But, boy, he really showed a rotten, horrible side when he did that. And it didn’t impact me at all because I know that there’s always been bad, nasty people.

“So, if Dee Snider’s watching, Dee – I think it was a hiccup; I don’t think that’s what you are.

“But when you’re ready to be a man and apologize, I will expect and accept your apology because that was a rotten moment in an otherwise nice life.

“How do you just decide to be a prick one day? It’s sad.”

