Teddy Swims is this year’s NRL Grand Final headline act.

The US star confirmed the news on social media today (September 1oth).

“AUSTRALIA !! I’m performing live at this year’s NRL Grand Final on October 5th !! What an honor !! Can’t wait to see you all there soon !! Check out the @nrl at nrl.com/teddyswims,” he captioned the post, accompanied by a video of him holding a footy (possibly for the very first time).

“Teddy Swims is one of the most exciting music talents in the world, making him the perfect performer for the NRL Grand Final day,” NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said.

“Teddy’s global appeal and connection with young audiences in Australia , the US and around the world, matches our vision to grow Rugby League globally.

“Grand Final day is a special event on the sporting calendar, capturing moments that last forever.

“Including a fresh superstar like Teddy Swims alongside some of the best male and female athletes in the world will take the entertainment experience for sports fans to a whole new level.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Swims (@teddyswims)

Swims’ NRL Grand Final headline slot coincides with his forthcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, which will see him perform 12 arena shows across both countries next month. Swims will be accompanied by Matt Corby as his special guest at all shows.

In a statement, Corby said he was honoured to join the tour and praised Swims’ vocals and musical style. The two artists first met at Swims’ Sydney show in 2023.

“I’m such a fan of Teddy. I first heard ‘Lose Control’ on the radio while driving from the airport to a show, was completely floored by his vocal chops and the soul in his sound. I’ve been hooked ever since.

“We first met at his Sydney show last year: Teddy came up, gave me a big hug, and told me he’d been listening to my music since high school, which just blew my mind. After his set, we hung out, talked music, and joked about starting a boy band one day. Being invited to join him on this run of shows is a real honour. I can’t wait!”

Swims has been touring North America ahead of his ANZ visit. His breakout single “Lose Control” recently made history as the first song to spend 100 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The tour has included multiple sold-out shows, including two in Atlanta. It will end in Honolulu before heading Down Under.

Swims being confirmed as the NRL Grand Final headliner means we likely won’t be hearing Jimmy Barnes at the event.

The Cold Chisel legend recently made it known that he’d be keen on performing at this year’s final.

Appearing on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Cat & Woodsy on Wednesday morning, Barnesy said he’d “keep the date free” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his hit song, “Working Class Man”, at the rugby league final going ahead at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Sunday, October 5th.

Teddy Swims Australia and New Zealand 2025

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com/teddyswims

Tuesday, October 7th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, October 9th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Tuesday, October 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Wednesday, October 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Thursday, October 16th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW!

ticketek.com.au

Saturday, October 18th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Sunday, October 19th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 22nd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

NEW SHOW!

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, October 23rd

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Friday, October 24th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Monday, October 27th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday, October 29th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

SOLD OUT