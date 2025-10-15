Teddy Swims tapped Australia’s favourite band The Wiggles for a live performance of “Fruit Salad” at his Sydney show on Wednesday night.

Currently on his ‘I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour’, the US singer-songwriter is playing his biggest Australian and New Zealand shows to date.

At last night’s show at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Swims brought The Wiggles out — Dorothy the Dinosaur and all. Safe to say he had a wiggle-y good time. Watch it below.

Concertgoers loved it with the crowd going mad for the wiggle-y team, as did fans on social media, with one commenting: “The musical moment of the year”.

Swims is playing in Sydney again tonight and taking part in his keynote at SXSW Sydney this morning, before making his way to Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth for a number of sold-out shows.

Armed with one of the most distinctive voices in modern music, Swims, real name Jaten Dimsdale, has skyrocketed from internet sensation to global star, amassing over 8.7 billion streams worldwide. His breakout single “Lose Control” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 36 weeks in the top 10, making it the second-longest-running top 10 hit in Hot 100 history.

His latest album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking his first-ever chart-topping album in Australia. The record also landed in the top five in the US, UK, and New Zealand, further solidifying his status as a global hitmaker.

Featuring tracks like “Bad Dreams”, “Are You Even Real” (ft. Givēon), and “Guilty” the album showcases Swims’ signature blend of powerhouse vocals and deeply personal storytelling.

For remaining Teddy Swims tour dates and ticket details, see here.