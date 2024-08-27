Canberra’s pop-punks Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are hitting the road.

The Australian four-piece have announced national tour dates this November, with shows in WA, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Tickets are on sale this Thursday, August 29th at 9am (local time) from teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net.

The tour supports their upcoming release, I Love You Too, the deluxe edition of their debut album I Love You, which drops on September 20th. This edition features three new tracks, including the single “Dull,” a collaboration with Canadian duo Softcult.

“’Dull’ has similar themes to ”I Used to Be Fun,’” explains frontperson Anna Ryan. “We had been talking about how it feels to not have that motivation like we used to, to go out and party, and that it’s often harder to sit with yourself and be alone with your thoughts rather than just distracting yourself with thing after thing!”

“The lyrics ‘find it hard to take it slow, burning out and now it’s shows’ really resonates with me and I think it’s like coming to terms with the fact that distracting yourself constantly is unsustainable. It’s good to learn to just sit with stuff and take it frikken easy!!”

This year, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are also touring the USA for the first time, with shows in Los Angeles, New York City, and a spot at Ohana Festival alongside Pearl Jam, Alanis Morissette, and others. They’ll return to Australia to perform at the Big Pineapple and NYE on the Hill festivals.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers ‘I Love You Too’ Tour Dates

Tickets on sale 9am (local time) Thursday, August 27th from teenjesusandthejeanteasers.net

Friday, November 1st

Freo Social – Walyalup/Fremantle, WA

Saturday, November 2nd

Lion Arts Factory – Kaurna/Adelaide, SA

Thursaday, November 7th

Princess Theatre – Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Friday, November 8th

Liberty Hall – Gadigal Land/Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 9th

Northcote Theatre – Naarm/Melbourne VIC