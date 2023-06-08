Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have announced their eagerly-anticipated debut album.

Titled I Love You, the record will be released in September, and will build on the punk rock band’s steady career rise over the past couple of years.

Produced by Oscar Dawson, I Love You is set to explore new sonic territory for the four-piece, balancing bubblegum pop, ear-bashing rock and thunderous punk.

The band’s upcoming debut album contains “Lights Out”, a ferocious anthem about claiming your sexuality and confidence, and new single “Never Saw It Coming”, which finds them opening up and being unafraid of vulnerability.

Written and sung by drummer Neve van Boxsel, Teen Jesus’ latest showcases a softer palette, van Boxsel’s tender-but-firm vocals layered against yearning acoustic guitar. It starts to drift slowly, entering ballad territory, before van Boxsel sweeps you up with her hopeful determination.

“”Never Saw It Coming” took me over a year to finish writing,” van Boxsel explains. “It’s about a very difficult topic that unfortunately is not just my story but many others.

“It’s one of the first songs I brought to the band and the first song I’ve ever sung lead on, so having Anna, Jada and Scarlett support me so much with such a personal song made something that was really difficult a lot easier.

“I hope this song helps anyone feel less alone in what they’re going through because having this support from my three best friends helped me endlessly.”

I Love You will follow last year’s Teen Jesus’ well-received debut EP Pretty Good for a Girl Band, which spawned the song “Girl Sports”, a number 55 hit on this year’s triple j Hottest 100.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ “Never Saw It Coming” is out now. I Love You is out September 8th via Domestic la La (pre-save/pre-order here).