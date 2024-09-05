Pearl Jam have announced the local opening acts for their Australia and New Zealand dates on their world tour

Joining special guests Pixies, Liam Finn will open in Auckland on Friday, November 8th and Sunday, November 10th. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers will kick off the Australian shows at the Gold Coast on Wednesday, November 13th, Melbourne on Monday, November 18th, and Sydney on Saturday, November 23rd. Cosmic Psychos will feature at the Melbourne show on Saturday, November 16th and Sydney on Thursday, November 21st.

Liam Finn is known for his work with his band Betchadupa and his solo debut I’ll Be Lightning in 2007, which received critical praise. He followed it up with FOMO and The Nihilist. After 25 years of performing with his father Neil and Crowded House, Liam and Neil released their first collaborative album Lightsleeper in 2018. This led to Liam and his brother Elroy officially joining Crowded House as core members and co-writers. Although based in America for the past twelve years, Finn still has strong ties to New Zealand.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have earned nominations for Best Independent Punk Album or EP at the AIR Awards, Emerging Songwriter of the Year, and Song of the Year at the APRA Awards, along with recognition from the J Awards and Rolling Stone Australia Awards. Following their award-winning 2022 EP Pretty Good for a Girl Band, their debut album I Love You charted at #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album recently won Best Independent Rock Album or EP at the AIR Awards.

Australian punk rock band Cosmic Psychos have released 10 studio albums since their self-titled debut in 1987. Their influence has been felt globally, with UK band The Prodigy sampling their music on 1997’s The Fat of the Land and Nirvana producer Butch Vig citing them as an influence on both Nirvana and the Seattle grunge scene of the 1990s. In 2009, Eddie Vedder spoke about the impact the band had on him growing up in Seattle.

Pearl Jam’s return to Australia and New Zealand after ten years includes seven major stadium shows with an impressive triple-bill lineup. The band’s new album Dark Matter is out now, debuting at #2 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The album was recorded last year by Pearl jam members – Eddie Vedder (vocals), Jeff Ament (bass), Stone Gossard (rhythm guitar), Mike McCready (lead guitar]) and Matt Cameron [drums] – at Rick Rubin’s infamous Shangri-La Studios in Malibu with producer Andrew Watt at the helm. With three decades of musical prowess under their belts, the album came about in just three weeks by the tight-knit group hailing from Seattle.

Pearl Jam 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Tickets via their official website

With special guest Pixies

Friday, November 8th

Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland

Sunday, November 10th

Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland

Wednesday, November 13th

Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast

Saturday, November 16th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Monday, November 18th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Thursday, November 21st

Giants Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, November 23rd

Giants Stadium, Sydney