It’s been quite the day for Teenage Dads fans.

The indie rock band revealed their new EP, Midnight Driving, is on the way next month, and also shared their triple j Like A Version.

Displaying their diversity and musical variety, the Mornington Peninsula boys performed their own song, ‘Teddy’, and also offered a rendition of The Buggles’ ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’.

The energy from their Like A Version should be all over Midnight Driving, which is set for release on Friday, March 23rd (pre-order here). The EP contains the aforementioned ‘Teddy’, as well as other singles ‘Exit Sign’ and ‘Hey, Diego!’.

According to the band, Midnight Driving “is about perspective. How things look from one point of view, and how they can change over time from another outlook. The songs feel like diary entries, documented internally, like conversations you have with yourself when you go midnight driving. A constant, internal form of therapy almost.”

To go with their new EP, Teenage Dads have increased their Australia and New Zealand tour dates, having sold out their initial Melbourne and Sydney shows. They’ll now perform in Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on March 11th and Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on March 19th (more information here).

And the touring doesn’t end there: the band are also part of the Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup, set to take place this April and May, and will support pop-rock favourites Lime Cordiale on their U.K. and Ireland tour.

Teenage Dads Australia and New Zealand Tour

Tickets on sale now via teenagedadsofficial.com

4th March 2023

The Zoo, Fortitude Valley (Under 18)

4th March 2023

The Zoo, Fortitude Valley (Over 18) – SOLD OUT

10th March 2023

The Prince Bandroom, Melbourne (18+)

11th March 2023

Corner Hotel, Melbourne (Under 18) – NEW SHOW

11th March 2023

Corner Hotel, Melbourne (Over 18) – SOLD OUT

18th March 2023

The Metro Theatre, Sydney (All ages)* – SOLD OUT*

19th March 2023

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney (18+)* – NEW SHOW*

13th April 2023

The Tuning Fork, Auckland, New Zealand (AA)

14th April 2023

Meow, Wellington, New Zealand (18+)

15th April 2023

The Loons Club, Christchurch, New Zealand (AA)

*with Noah Dillon & Hallie





