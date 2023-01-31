The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is officially here.

The iconic Aussie festival is returning in April and May, with tickets to all dates going on sale next Tuesday, February 7th at 12pm local time (see full details below).

And the newly announced lineup has a little something to suit all music tastes, from Aussie popstars to up-and-coming indie rockers, legendary DJs to acclaimed rappers.

From overseas, indie-pop trio alt-j, iconic producer Fatboy Slim, and R&B star Omar Apollo will make the trip Down Under for Groovin the Moo. Several U.K. and U.S. rap favourites will also perform at the festival, including Denzel Curry and Skepta.

Representing Australia is beloved singer-songwriter Amy Shark, Brisbane indie rockers Ball Park Music, electropop outfit Confidence Man, as well as perennial festival favourites such as The Chats, Skegss, Ocean Alley, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.

You can check out the full lineup and list of dates below. The festival will be hosted by Lex and Pookie, while triple j Unearthed and Fresh Produce artists will be announced soon.

Groovin the Moo 2023 Lineup and Dates

Tickets available via Groovin the Moo or Moshtix

ALT-J (UK) | AMY SHARK | BALL PARK MUSIC

BARKAA | BBNO$ (CAN) | THE CHATS

CHOOMBA | CONFIDENCE MAN | DENZEL CURRY (USA)

ELIZA ROSE (UK) | FATBOY SLIM (UK) | LAUREL (UK)

LUUDE | OCEAN ALLEY | OMAR APOLLO (USA)

ROYEL OTIS | SKEGSS | SKEPTA (UK) | SLAYYYTER (USA)

SLOWLY SLOWLY | SOPHIE MAY (UK) | TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS

TEENAGE DADS | TEENAGE JOANS

With hosts:

LEX | POOKIE

triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists & community programs TBA

Friday, April 21st

Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA

Saturday, April 22nd

Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW

Sunday, April 23rd

Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT

Saturday, April 29th

Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC

Sunday, April 30th

Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD

Saturday, May 6th

Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA