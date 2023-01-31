The Groovin the Moo 2023 lineup is officially here.
The iconic Aussie festival is returning in April and May, with tickets to all dates going on sale next Tuesday, February 7th at 12pm local time (see full details below).
And the newly announced lineup has a little something to suit all music tastes, from Aussie popstars to up-and-coming indie rockers, legendary DJs to acclaimed rappers.
From overseas, indie-pop trio alt-j, iconic producer Fatboy Slim, and R&B star Omar Apollo will make the trip Down Under for Groovin the Moo. Several U.K. and U.S. rap favourites will also perform at the festival, including Denzel Curry and Skepta.
Representing Australia is beloved singer-songwriter Amy Shark, Brisbane indie rockers Ball Park Music, electropop outfit Confidence Man, as well as perennial festival favourites such as The Chats, Skegss, Ocean Alley, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers.
You can check out the full lineup and list of dates below. The festival will be hosted by Lex and Pookie, while triple j Unearthed and Fresh Produce artists will be announced soon.
Groovin the Moo 2023 Lineup and Dates
Tickets available via Groovin the Moo or Moshtix
Love Skegss?
Get the latest Skegss news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
ALT-J (UK) | AMY SHARK | BALL PARK MUSIC
BARKAA | BBNO$ (CAN) | THE CHATS
CHOOMBA | CONFIDENCE MAN | DENZEL CURRY (USA)
ELIZA ROSE (UK) | FATBOY SLIM (UK) | LAUREL (UK)
LUUDE | OCEAN ALLEY | OMAR APOLLO (USA)
ROYEL OTIS | SKEGSS | SKEPTA (UK) | SLAYYYTER (USA)
SLOWLY SLOWLY | SOPHIE MAY (UK) | TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS
TEENAGE DADS | TEENAGE JOANS
With hosts:
LEX | POOKIE
triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce artists & community programs TBA
Friday, April 21st
Adelaide Showground, Kaurna Country, Wayville, SA
Saturday, April 22nd
Maitland Showground, Wonnarua Country, Maitland, NSW
Sunday, April 23rd
Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), Ngambri and Ngunnawal Country, Mitchell, ACT
Saturday, April 29th
Bendigo’s Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Dja Dja Wurrung Country, Bendigo, VIC
Sunday, April 30th
Kawana Sports Western Precinct, Kabi Kabi and Jinibara Country, Warana, QLD
Saturday, May 6th
Hay Park, Wardandi Noongar Country, Bunbury, WA