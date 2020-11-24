Just two months after they took out the crown as the winners of triple j’s Unearthed High comp for 2020, Adelaide duo Teenage Joans have shared the video for their winning track.

Having been on the scene since early 2019, the pairing of Tahlia Borg and Cahli Blakers was definitely one that South Aussie music fans knew they’d have to pay attention to. In late August, triple j listed the pair among the finalists for their Unearthed High competition, with the group soon beating out the likes of Aodhan, ok2222, Raymondouu, and Sam Windley to take out the crown.

The second South Australian Unearthed High winner in as many years, Teenage Joans soon saw an influx of support from all corners of the industry, with live shows popping up as their home state cautiously reopened the doors of venues at long last.

Now, the juice-box punk-pop outfit are back with their latest effort, the video for their winning track ‘Three Leaf Clover’. Dubbed an “alternative anthem”, the guitar-based track tackles an ever-relevant topic as it discusses the pressures of following social norms in order to try and fit it.

“As this was our first proper music video, we wanted to paint the perfect picture of exactly who we are in,” Blakers explained of the Thomas Schaefer and Jack Bielby-directed clip.

“We wanted to show our personalities, passions, hobbies and our fun creative side that exists outside of our music and live shows. We featured some of our favourite activities like crafts, ice skating and skating as well as featuring an all-female/ gender-diverse skate crew to showcase who we are and our values.”

Filmed in locations such as the Adelaide Ice Arena, and featuring some live performances of the song, the clip shows that Teenage Joans are well on their way to being one of the biggest acts to come out of the City of Churches in some time.

Check out ‘Three Loaf Clover’ by Teenage Joans: