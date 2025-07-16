A 17-year-old from Wales has been accused of plotting a knife attack targeting fans at the first Oasis reunion concert, according to a recent report from The Times.

The teenager, who remains unidentified due to his age, allegedly disclosed his plans to a counsellor last month, describing his intention to carry out a “Rudakubana-style attack” – a reference to Axel Rudakubana, the 18-year-old who admitted to killing three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, England last summer.

Prosecutors revealed the teen had specifically discussed targeting the July 4th Oasis show in Cardiff with his friends. His potential targets weren’t limited to the concert, as he also researched his school as a possible location for an attack and kept a note on his phone titled “places to attack” which included a dance school near his residence.

The investigation uncovered that the suspect had been attempting to source a large knife online. He reportedly sent an image of a knife to a friend with the message, “Would this work?” Further evidence showed he had researched and saved images of Rudakubana, posted content on Snapchat mocking the Southport victims, and expressed admiration for Rudakubana while communicating his desire to commit a similar attack.

Particularly concerning was the discovery that the teenager had saved the same al-Qaeda training manual that Rudakubana had possessed.

The case came to light after the suspect’s family raised concerns about his behaviour, leading to the counsellor appointment. Additionally, one of his Snapchat contacts reported him to authorities, and a second police report was filed following his meeting with the counsellor.

Despite the substantial evidence, prosecutors were unable to charge the suspect with planning a terrorist attack as he did not adhere to an ideology that fits the UK’s legal definition of terrorism. Instead, he was charged with possessing a document useful for terrorism, a charge to which he has admitted.

This case draws parallels to Rudakubana, who faced a similar charge as part of his overall 52-year prison sentence. A sentencing date for the Welsh teenager has not yet been announced.

The incident casts a shadow over what should be a celebratory occasion for music fans, with Oasis’s highly anticipated reunion shows marking their first performances together in years.