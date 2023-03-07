It’s a big day if you’re a fan of elegant Australian pop because Telenova have announced a regional tour and shared a new single.
Beginning in Canberra on April 27th, the Melbourne-based trio will then perform another 14 times around the country, culminating in a Torquay show on June 17th (see full dates below).
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10th, while the Spotify Fans pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 8th.
To coincide with the regional tour news, Telenova dropped the swooning ‘Lost In The Rush’, a track that had become a firm favourite at their live shows over the past two years of busy touring.
“We’ve been playing this one in the live set for a long time now and it’s become a bit of a fan favourite – it’s a great moment to whisk the crowd away with us into our fever dream of sorts and wanted to gift it to our fans while we’re deep in album recording mode in the meantime,” singer Angeline Armstrong explains.
Telenova are clearly intent on having as big a year in 2023 as they did in 2022. Last year saw the trio win Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the AIR Awards, while they also released their second EP, Stained Glass Love, to strong reviews.
Telenova’s ‘Lost In The Rush’ is out now via Pointer Recordings/Remote Control Records.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Telenova 2023 Regional Tour
Tickets available via telenovamusic.com.au
Thu 27 Apr
Transit Bar, Canberra, ACT
Fri 28 Apr
La La Las, Wollongong, NSW
Fri 05 May
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
Sat 06 May
Haba, Mornington, VIC
Fri 12 May
Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, WA
Sat 13 May
Mojos, Fremantle, WA
Sun 14 May
Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth, WA
Fri 02 Jun
Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD
Sat 03 Jun
Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD
Sun 04 Jun
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, nSW
Fri 09 Jun
Baroque Room, Katoomba, NSW
Sat 10 Jun
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Sun 11 Jun
God Save The Shire, Caringbah, NSW
Fri 16 Jun
Volta, Ballarat, VIC
Sat 17 Jun
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC