It’s a big day if you’re a fan of elegant Australian pop because Telenova have announced a regional tour and shared a new single.

Beginning in Canberra on April 27th, the Melbourne-based trio will then perform another 14 times around the country, culminating in a Torquay show on June 17th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 10th, while the Spotify Fans pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 8th.

To coincide with the regional tour news, Telenova dropped the swooning ‘Lost In The Rush’, a track that had become a firm favourite at their live shows over the past two years of busy touring.

“We’ve been playing this one in the live set for a long time now and it’s become a bit of a fan favourite – it’s a great moment to whisk the crowd away with us into our fever dream of sorts and wanted to gift it to our fans while we’re deep in album recording mode in the meantime,” singer Angeline Armstrong explains.

Telenova are clearly intent on having as big a year in 2023 as they did in 2022. Last year saw the trio win Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year at the AIR Awards, while they also released their second EP, Stained Glass Love, to strong reviews.

Telenova’s ‘Lost In The Rush’ is out now via Pointer Recordings/Remote Control Records.

Telenova 2023 Regional Tour

Tickets available via telenovamusic.com.au

Thu 27 Apr

Transit Bar, Canberra, ACT

Fri 28 Apr

La La Las, Wollongong, NSW

Fri 05 May

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Sat 06 May

Haba, Mornington, VIC

Fri 12 May

Settlers Tavern, Margaret River, WA

Sat 13 May

Mojos, Fremantle, WA

Sun 14 May

Indian Ocean Hotel, Perth, WA

Fri 02 Jun

Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

Sat 03 Jun

Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Sun 04 Jun

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, nSW

Fri 09 Jun

Baroque Room, Katoomba, NSW

Sat 10 Jun

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

Sun 11 Jun

God Save The Shire, Caringbah, NSW

Fri 16 Jun

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Sat 17 Jun

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC