Ten people have reportedly been shot at a Miami restaurant while American musician French Montana was recording a music video there.

Trigger warning: this article contains graphic images and videos of victims injured during the aforementioned shooting in Miami. Viewer discretion is advised.

Reports have emerged that ten people were hit by bullets at a restaurant called The Licking, while the rapper was recording a music video.

Miami news station WSVN said: “Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not provided further details about it or a possible gunman or gunmen, as they continue to investigate.”

Another local news outlet reported: “Rapper Ced Mogul told NBC 6 he was at the video shoot behind a nearby KFC, where someone was robbed. The shoot then moved to The Licking, where as many as nine people were shot, including rapper Rob49.”

Several victims were injured, and their conditions were unknown. As of now, no arrests have been made and police haven’t confirmed the number of victims. However, witnesses told local television station WSVN it was more than ten.

Graphic footage has been shared on social media that shows victims lying on the ground covered in blood.

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as more information is released