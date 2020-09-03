2020 was set to be brilliant at first, with so many stacked line ups, but then all live concerts were forced to a stop when coronavirus got it’s boots on.

Download Festival, Splendour In The Grass, Bluesfest, and a slew of other live concerts had their schedules crushed when coronavirus came to our shores leaving the music industry in a massive lurch.

While there have been some advances to get concerts of some form going, whether that be livestreamed, drive-in, or pre-recorded, nothing quite compares to going to your favourite venue, seeing some killer openers, and then jamming out to your favourite band.

You’re feeling the ache, I’m feeling the ache, and the entire music industry is waiting in the wings to see live music kick off again. While we wait, let us talk through the top ten things we miss about going to live concerts.

1. Finding out that your favourite band is hosting a concert in your city:

Figuring out that you don’t have to travel to see your favourite musician because they’ll be coming to your home town is a wonderful feeling. Especially if it’s an international artist who’s travelled all the way just to come to you.

2. The rush of buying tickets to a concert you know will sell out:

There’s nothing quite like refreshing your browser for five minutes in the lead up to the tickets going on sale. Then, having to type your contact info and credit card information like crazy while the clock ticks down, only to see that you got a ticket to the concert right in the nick of time.

3. Lining up for the concert, waiting for the bouncers to let you through:

Although waiting is sometimes a bit on the drab side – especially if the band was notorious for running late – but a line leading into a concert was always the perfect way to meet new friends who shared the same music taste with you.

4. Hunting down a beer and then finding the best spot to watch the gig:

Beer is great, but it’s even better when it’s got some live music to accompany it. When paired with the perfect spot to watch a gig from, either in the background or right up against the rail where you’re guaranteed to wear more of it than drink it, it doesn’t get any better than that.

5. Grooving to all sorts of openers in anticipation for the main act:

Sure, we bought tickets to see the headliner, but there are so many up-and-coming acts that are put on before, and it’s so good to hear new music, and get into bands we haven’t heard about. Plus, they’re always so friendly at their merch tables.

6. The moment when the headliner finally comes on the stage:

The moment you’ve been waiting for – that exact second when the house lights drop, and the PA system goes quiet, and everyone starts shouting and screaming, while anticipation mounts, right before the curtains part, and the act you’ve been waiting to see comes on stage – unparalleled excitement.

7. Getting to hear your favourite song live:

You’ve listened to them a million times via Spotify, YouTube, and good ol’ CDs and vinyl, but it just can’t beat hearing the song live, and in person, while singing as loud as you can and busting out some top-notch moves.

8. That moment in a concert where you catch a guitar pick:

Sure, seeing the band in concert is special enough, but there’s something a bit more wonderful about catching a bit of memorabilia from your favourite member that helped them bring the magic of music. Could be a guitar pick, drum stick, or set list, but it’s brilliant to get to have something to take home.

9. Building anticipation for the encore by being as loud as possible:

Yeah, they’ll probably do one, but it still is such a great moment when you are able to be as loud as you possibly want for your favourite band, with the potential of them playing another song for you. And, who knows? They might even toss in a double or triple encore.

10. Going home after a great night out, and taking a shower:

Did you dance? Yep. Did you mosh? Yep. Are you sweaty? Yep. Beer spilled on you at some point? Yep. Did you have a good time? Yep. These are all signs of an amazing night, and it’s time to head home, take a shower, and dream about the good memory of the concert you just went to.

While you’re at it, check out our list of ten things we don’t miss about live concerts.