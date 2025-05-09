Ever imagined experiencing The Teskey Brothers’ live magic captured on an album? Now you can. Live At The Hammersmith Apollo brings the energy and soul of their sold-out 2023 shows at London’s iconic Hammersmith Apollo straight to you.

This sixth album showcases the band’s signature sound, blending blues, harmonies, and the raw power of their live performances.

To top it off, the album features a soulful rendition of Otis Redding’s classic “Try a Little Tenderness”, teased with today’s album announcement today, making it a true reflection of the Teskey Brothers’ live experience.

The album also features tracks from their #1 ARIA-charting album The Winding Way, as well as their early hit “Forever You and Me”, which is being released on vinyl and CD for the first time.

“To go from playing to 30 people at The Slaughtered Lamb, to three nights at the Apollo, it’s quite a special thing,” said Sam Teskey.

“This live record, for us, really collects that experience and bottles it up in one little neat package. There’s something about historical venues like Apollo where so much good energy somehow gets captured in the walls. And it’s a bit hard to describe, the great mystery of these things, but that’s why we went back there for three nights, hit record and tried to capture that feeling.”

Sam also spoke about their Otis Redding cover: “The way Otis Redding played ‘Try a Little Tenderness’ was a very special thing. We’re very honoured to just try and do our little way of playing it too.”

The album was recorded entirely to tape, in keeping with the band’s preference for analogue sound. London-based producer and engineer Declan Gaffney, who has worked with U2 and The Rolling Stones, handled the recording process. The sessions took place in a makeshift studio behind the stage, using a Studer A80 tape machine borrowed from Metropolis Studios.

Live At The Hammersmith Apollo showcases the band’s live performance dynamics, with support from touring band members Olaf Scott (keys), Fabian Hunter (bass), Audrey Powne (trumpet), Nick Lawrence (drums), and Lily Shaw (sax).

The album marks the band’s sixth release. Their previous album, The Winding Way, debuted at #1 on the ARIA Chart, won Best Blues & Roots Album at the 2023 ARIA Awards, and was named Best Record of 2023 at the Rolling Stone Awards.

The Teskey Brothers’ “Try A Little Tenderness (Live at the Hammersmith Apollo)” is out now. Live At The Hammersmith is available to pre-order now here.