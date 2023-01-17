The 1975 have added a second and final Sydney show to their upcoming Australian tour due to overwhelming demand.

Matt Healy and co. will now perform at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, April 16th, following their show at Aware Super Theatre in the same city on Friday, April 14th (see full dates below).

Tickets for the new Sydney show go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 20th at 9am local time via Secret Sounds. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, January 19th at 9am local time.

With The 1975’s tour making a lot of headlines over the past several months, from Healy’s onstage antics to surprise Taylor Swift cameos, tickets for the new show are likely to sell out fast.

The upcoming tour will see the band perform to Australian and New Zealand audiences for the first time in almost three years.

They’re celebrating their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, which was released last year. The album featured the previously released singles ‘I’m in Love with You’, ‘Happiness’, and ‘Part of the Band’.

Being Funny In A Foreign Language debuted at number one on the ARIA Albums Chart, marking their first number one album released independently in Australia.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form, which topped both the ARIA Albums Chart and U.K. Albums Chart.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

The 1975 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Presented by Secret Sounds (AU) and Live Nation (NZ)

Tickets via Secret Sounds

Saturday, April 8th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Monday, April 10th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, April 11th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 12th (SOLD OUT)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, April 14th (SOLD OUT)

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 15th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, April 16th (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 19th

TSB Arena, Wellington, NZ

Friday, April 21st

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ