The Amity Affliction have announced a new album, with Not Without My Ghosts scheduled for arrival on Friday, May 12th.

It will be the metalcore favourites first release since their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2020.

Not Without My Ghosts was self-produced by the band at Grove Studios in New South Wales and, according to the band, “mostly deals with the paradox of not wanting to be alive, and yet needing to stay here, while also mourning the loss of friends and trying to use the music as catharsis.”

Not light fare, then. To celebrate the album announcement, The Amity Affliction shared new single ‘It’s Hell Down Here’, which lead singer Joel Birch says is “a letter from myself and Ahren, written by me, to our friends who passed on to the other side.”

You can listen to the track below. It follows recent well-received singles ‘I See Dead People and ‘Show Me Your God’, which both heralded the band’s return to their heavier roots.

It’s been a big week of news for The Amity Affliction fans. The band just confirmed a national headline tour for October, which will be in support of their newly announced eighth album. They’ll be backed up by Canadian rock band Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle on the tour (see full dates below).

The Amity Affliction’s ‘It’s Hell Down Here’ is out now. Not Without My Ghosts is out May 12th (pre-save/pre-order here).

The Amity Affliction 2023 Australian Tour

Supported by Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle

Tickets via LiveNation

Thursday, 19th October

Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane

Saturday, 21st October

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney

Tuesday, 24th October

Hindley Street Music Hall | Adelaide

Thursday, 26th October

Forum | Melbourne

Saturday, 28th October

Metro City | Perth