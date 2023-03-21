Australian metalcore legends The Amity Affliction have announced an Australian metro city tour, Not Without My Ghosts, for October 2023.

Supported by Canadian rock band Silverstein, Earth Caller and Winnerz Circle, the tour will kick off in Brisbane on Thursday, 19th October, moving on to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before wrapping up in Perth.

The tour marks the band’s 20th anniversary, and in all likelihood the release of their much-anticipated eighth studio album.

Vocalist Joel Birch teased the band’s new album in November, with a tweet informing fans it was complete.

“New album finished. Mixed. Done,” Birch tweeted, adding, “[it’s the] Heaviest music we’ve ever written.”

While a release date for the next album hasn’t yet been announced, The Amity Affliction have released two new, heavier tracks following Birch’s announcement.

‘Show Me Your God’ was released in November 2022, capping off a busy year for the band, which included a sold-out national headline tour in support of 2020’s Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, which reached number two on the ARIA Albums Chart that year, as well as three appearances at Good Things Festival.

“The song is the first in a series of explorations and internal meditations on how our past shapes us and interacts with our various mental struggles in the present, drawing from both personal experience and also the trauma of close friends who have passed away or who have dealt with close loved ones passing away,” the band shared at the time.

Follow-up single ‘I See Dead People’, featuring the late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, was released last month.

Birch explained the intensely personal lyrics detailing “the ongoing and nebulous struggle that comes with dealing with the pain of friends killing themselves, while myself dealing with passive suicidal ideation.”