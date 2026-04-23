The Amity Affliction have released their highly anticipated new album.

The band announced House of Cards earlier this year. It’s their first record to feature bassist and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves, who replaced Ahren Stringer last year.

According to a press release, House of Cards “sees the four-piece stride forward into new creative territory; tightly gripping the reins of control over their future. As a result, they have produced an album of material that represents some of the band’s most personal lyricism to date, buoyed by some of their heaviest and most cohesive music in their catalogue.”

The album features the title track, penned by frontman Joel Birch about his relationship with his mother, a central figure throughout the album.

“Our mother died in 2024 and none of us had a healthy relationship with her,” he said. “She was very self-involved, aggressive, abusive in our early years and in her later years, spent a good amount of time trying to put a wedge between the three of us.

“Thankfully once she passed, the three of us actually became closer as we realised we had individual, but shared trauma related to her.”

Birch says of the full album: “…If it isn’t about my mother specifically, it is about things that I have experienced that are directly tied to my experience growing up and where that has landed me now.

“‘Break These Chains’ is directly tied to that and the confusion I felt when dealing with my mother dying and all the crazy shit she had at her house, ‘Speaking In Tongues’ is about the hypocrisy of my mother sending me off to church constantly throughout my life and my very negative experiences within said church, ‘Afterlife’ is me musing on my lack of belief that there is an afterlife, ‘Reap What You Sow’ follows on from there in its own way and ‘Eternal War’ is the closer that explains how I find myself feeling a lot of the time.

House of Cards also features other standout tracks such as “Bleed” and “Heaven Sent”. Listen to the album in full above.

The Amity Affliction’s House of Cards is out now via Pure Noise Records.