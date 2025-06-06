They may have been around for more than fifty years, but a newly-announced tour proves Aussies are happy to see The Angels’ faces again.

The legendary Aussie rock band will take to the stage in nine cities for their “Go for Broke” tour between July 4th and August 2nd. The tour promises to deliver some of the band’s biggest hits such as “No Secrets”, “Take a Long Time”, and “Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again”.

Shows have been confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane before concluding at the storied South Australian live venue, The Bridgeway Hotel.

It follows a busy 2024 for The Angels, dropping their first album in a decade Ninety Nine, and a tour celebrating the band’s 50th birthday.

“Last year was really special,” guitarist John Brewster said. “And that was down to all our fans who made the 50 Not Out tour one to remember. But I really feel this is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for The Angels.”

The tour will also feature tracks from the band’s latest album, which Brewster described as a “benchmark album”.

“I haven’t been this excited about anything we’ve done in the studio for many, many years,” he said last year. “I’m proud of everything this band has done, but we have what I call ‘benchmark albums,’ particularly Face to Face, No Exit, and Dark Room. This, to me, is a benchmark album.”

Tickets to the Angels “Go For Broke” tour are on sale now.

The Angels ‘Go For Broke’ – Ninety Nine Album Tour

With special guest Disgraceland

Friday, July 4

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, July 5

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, July 11

Freo Social, Perth, WA

Saturday, July 12

Rosemount Hotel, Perth, WA

Friday, July 18

Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 19

Belmont 16’s, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, July 25

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, July 26

Sandstone Point Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 2

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide, SA