The ARIA Charts are changing in a big way this year.

After over 12 months of modelling and consideration to determine the best way to promote and support new Australian music, the Australian Recording Industry Association team today announced several notable updates to its charts calculation methodology that will take effect from September 1st, 2025.

From the above date, the ARIA Main Charts (Singles and Albums) and the Australian Artist Singles and Albums Charts will focus exclusively on music released within the last two years. The ARIA On Replay Charts, meanwhile, will showcase titles released more than two years ago.

These changes will come into effect after the close of the 2025 ARIA Awards eligibility period in order to avoid impacting this year’s nominees.

Check out the key ARIA Charts updates below:

Main Charts to feature only releases within two years of their release date

Introduction of new On Replay Charts for releases older than two years

Special provision allowing older titles to re-enter Main Charts to reflect major viral moments or syncs for older tracks:

o If the title has not appeared in the Top 100 for at least ten years

o Upon label request and sufficient activity for a Top 30 or higher placement

o Eligible titles can remain on the Main Charts for up to ten weeks

ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd shared her excitement about the changes: “These updates ensure the ARIA Charts continue to evolve in step with the listening habits of Australian music fans.”

“We’re creating clear space to spotlight exciting new music while recognising the lasting impact and relevance of timeless classics through our ARIA On Replay Charts. Our aim is to support the discovery and celebration of great Australian music at every stage of its life,” Herd added.

More information about the newly announced changes can be found via the official website.