The Avalanches and Jamie xx are a match made in heaven (again) on “Every Single Weekend”.

Their new link-up follows previous collaborations between the Australian electronic duo and the English producer on “Wherever You Go” and “All You Children”.

“We’ve loved collaborating with Jamie xx over the years – his In Colour album reignited our passion for sampling, and this track is all about letting go, forgetting the 9-5 grind and enjoying every single weekend,” The Avalanches say.

“Every Single Weekend” originally featured as an interlude on Jamie xx’s 2024 album In Waves.

The Avalanches celebrated their return last week with a surprise DJ set with friends at London’s OM (watch here).

That performance followed the release of “Together”, which featured Nikki Nair, Jessy Lanza, and Prentiss.

As reported first by Stereogum, they recently teased their first record since 2020’s We Will Always Love You with a photo posted on Instagram showing a stack of hard drives with the caption “LP #4”.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ recently spoke to The Avalanches last month in support of a joint campaign with Telstra, where they gave an update in which they confirmed they are working on new music.”We probably can’t say too much at the moment though — it’s still likely a few years away,” they said at the time.

Meanwhile last year, Rolling Stone AU/NZ named The Avalanches the greatest Australian electronic act of all time.

“When Since I Left You arrived in 2000, there was nothing else like it,” the publication wrote last July.

“A quarter century later, there’s still nothing else like it. The debut album from the Melbourne collective is both art and science. The art, a meticulous sewing of samples into a music quilt of timeless, original music. The process can be copied, but results, which can be heard with the title track, “Frontier Psychiatrist”, and others, not so much. The science? Open the album credits and study the source of its samples, and the attribution.