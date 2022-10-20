The Backstreet Boys are brining their DNA World Tour to the two countries throughout February and March of next year, commencing in Perth on February 25th and ending in Auckland on March 11th (see full dates below).
Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Live Nation.
The world tour is in delayed celebration of Backstreet Boys’ 9th studio album DNA, which reached number five on the ARIA Albums Chart and the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200. As a result, DNA became the group’s third album to reach number in their home country, and the first since Black & Blue all the way back in 2000.
That was followed by the release of a festive album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, last week, which features the iconic five-piece covering beloved Christmas songs.
As well as performing songs from those two albums, The Backstreet Boys will also perform many of their huge hits from throughout their career, including ‘I Want It That Way’, and ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).
Having spent two decades honing their vocal craft, not many boy bands can compare to The Backstreet Boys. With a night of nostalgia and entertainment in store, tickets for the tour are expected to sell out quickly.
The Backstreet Boys 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour
Saturday, February 25th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA
Tuesday, February 28th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, March 1st
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, March 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Sunday, March 5th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, March 8th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, March 11th
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ