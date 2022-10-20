Prepare to relive your teenage dreams because the biggest-selling boyband of all time are coming to Australia and New Zealand.

The Backstreet Boys are brining their DNA World Tour to the two countries throughout February and March of next year, commencing in Perth on February 25th and ending in Auckland on March 11th (see full dates below).

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via Live Nation. For meet and greet information, visit the band’s official website.

The world tour is in delayed celebration of Backstreet Boys’ 9th studio album DNA, which reached number five on the ARIA Albums Chart and the top spot on the U.S. Billboard 200. As a result, DNA became the group’s third album to reach number in their home country, and the first since Black & Blue all the way back in 2000.

That was followed by the release of a festive album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, last week, which features the iconic five-piece covering beloved Christmas songs.

As well as performing songs from those two albums, The Backstreet Boys will also perform many of their huge hits from throughout their career, including ‘I Want It That Way’, and ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).

Having spent two decades honing their vocal craft, not many boy bands can compare to The Backstreet Boys. With a night of nostalgia and entertainment in store, tickets for the tour are expected to sell out quickly.

The Backstreet Boys 2023 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Saturday, February 25th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Tuesday, February 28th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, March 1st

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, March 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, March 5th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 8th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, March 11th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ