The RISING 2026 lineup has been revealed.

The iconic festival has announced an expansive programme for 2026, set to once again transform Melbourne into a city of music and movement.

RISING 2026 will take place from May 27th-June 8th.

“At the start of winter, theatres, town halls, railway ballrooms, civic squares and galleries will be reimagined as sites of shared experience, welcoming artists and audiences from Australia and around the world to gather, move and encounter new ideas at scale,” a press release states.

This year’s edition features over 100 events, 376 artists, seven world premieres, and 11 Australian premieres.

“Across venues large and small, the program pulses with music and movement, boasting major international names alongside bold new Australian works and expansive free events,” the press release adds.

“Melbourne is a city shaped by music and movement, always moving forward and reinventing, remixing and birthing new sounds and styles from dolewave to bounce, from traditional Wurundjeri dance to the Melbourne Shuffle,” says RISING Artistic Director and CEO Hannah Fox. “Music and dance are universal ancient languages and remain the most loved way we gather as a community – from folk dance to the rave, and from sticky carpets to arenas.”

“RISING festival returns to rev up Melbourne this winter with an open invitation to Victorians and visitors to celebrate our city at its creative best,” adds Parliamentary Secretary for Creative Industries, Katie Hall MP. “Alongside a roster of incredible local and international artists there are plenty of free experiences on offer and opportunities for people of all ages to unleash their inner artist thanks to the first ever Australian Dance Biennale which will offer classes for all ages alongside incredible performances.”

Amongst a packed programme, some of the most notable artists and events for Tone Deaf readers include the following:

English poet and artist Kae Tempest; legendary Aotearoa indie band The Bats; Iceage frontman Elias B Rønnenfelt going solo; hip-hop legend Lil’ Kim; art-pop favourite Cate Le Bon; alt-country outfit Wednesday; English post-punks Dry Cleaning and many more.

Tickets to RISING 2026 go on sale to the general public on March 16th at 12pm local time. The pre-sale begins on March 12th at 12pm local time.

Find out more about RISING 2026 here.