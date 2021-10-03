Explosive recordings that are set to be a part of the upcoming Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back reportedly reveal that The Beatles were considering replacing George Harrison with Eric Clapton.

The recordings, which are part of 120 hours of unheard audio and 50 hours of filming, were made while a fly-on-the wall film was shot by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg during the recording of Let It Be.

According to the Daily Mail, John Lennon can allegedly be heard threatening to replace Harrison with Clapton after the guitarist quit in 1969.

Lennon said that Harrison’s attitude had been “a festering wound.”

“We allowed it to go deeper and we didn’t even give him any bandages,” he added.

“I think if George doesn’t come back by (next week) we ask Eric Clapton to play,” Lennon said.

Harrison’s departure was only temporary, and he returned after six days. Ironically, he attributed the fact the band was being filmed, as one of the reasons for leaving.

Eric Clapton is yet to publicly react to the salacious news.

Disney + is slated to drop the Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back in three different parts on November 25, 26 and 27, 2021.

The docu-series is directed by Peter Jackson, who also produced and directed the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

“I think people will be surprised by the series for two reasons,” Jackson told to GQ magazine of the upcoming documentary.

“One, it’ll be far more intimate than they imagined it to be, because everyone is used to seeing music documentaries being a bit kind of MTV-ish, sort of together in a poppy kind of way and it’s just the music, music, music, you know? The music isn’t at the forefront of this film: weirdly, it’s what goes on behind the music at the forefront.”

