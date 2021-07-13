It was recently announced that Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back was set to be a three-part six-hour long documentary.

And now in a new interview with GQ, Jackson revealed that he is sure that The Beatles fans are bound to be surprised by the series, for two main reasons, particularly as he doesn’t think people are expecting the “intimacy, that fly-on-the-wall aspect of it.”

Jackson said, “I think people will be surprised by the series for two reasons. One, it’ll be far more intimate than they imagined it to be, because everyone is used to seeing music documentaries being a bit kind of MTV-ish, sort of together in a poppy kind of way and it’s just the music, music, music, you know?”

He also went on to say that while the docuseries is obviously about music, it’s not the key angle.

“The music isn’t at the forefront of this film: weirdly, it’s what goes on behind the music at the forefront,” Jackson said.

“I mean, even in the rooftop concert, we have the concept that we’re inter-cutting all the time to the street and to the policeman and everything else.”

“So we’re not just sitting there on the concert for 45 minutes, we’re showing a whole narrative of what’s going on elsewhere during that period. And that’s really true of the whole series – it’s not a sequence of MTV video clips of them doing songs. There’s probably more conversations with The Beatles in the films than there is actual singing.”

Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary The Beatles: Get Back will release via Disney+.

Watch ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ sneak peek below: