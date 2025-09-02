The Beths will return to Australia in April 2026, this time with their biggest headline tour yet.

On the heels of their brand new album Straight Line Was A Lie, the four-piece — lead vocalist Liz Stokes, lead guitarist Jonathan Pearce, bassist Benjamin Sinclair, and drummer Tristan Deck — are returning to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in April 2026.

Straight Line Was A Lie adds a more introspective tone to the adrenaline-packed indie rock they’ve always done well. It earned a 3.5/5 star review from us, with its clever hooks and sharp vocals complementing Stokes’ sweet melodies.

“Four records in, the Beths know their formula works — their strengths lie in ear-worm choruses, insightful lyrics, and Stokes’ sweet, knowing vocals, all anchored by stacked harmonies and sharp guitars. Straight Line Was a Lie finds the band embracing an openhearted surrender to every aspect of growth while acknowledging that the cycle will inevitably begin again,” we praised.

Across ten tracks, Stokes explores roundabout progress, mental health battles, and fraught family ties with lyrics that are both deeply personal and universally relatable.

Written in Los Angeles and self-recorded in their hometown of Auckland, the album is The Beths’ most vulnerable and revealing body of work to date. Singles like “Metal”, “No Joy”, and “Mother Pray For Me” dive into the weight of cyclical growth, while the title track threads it all together with brutal honesty.

Meanwhile, The Beths’ third album Expert in a Dying Field topped Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s 80 Best New Zealand Albums of the 2020s So Far list.

“It sped the band forward with exhilarating abandon, chasing the thrilling hooks and adrenaline of Future Me Hates Me. The tempo was revved up, the shackles entirely removed,” the feature praised.

“The album showcases The Beths at their absolute peak (for now). Power-pop was having quite the moment in 2022, but Expert in a Dying Field stands up to comparison with anything by Alvvays or Cheekface or any other proud purveyors of the genre.”

Plus, the Jonathan Pearce-produced Hans Pucket album, No Drama, landed at No. 35.

The Beths are heading off on a mammoth world tour in September, spanning Europe, the UK, and North America. They’ll hit 55 stops over four months.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 5th, via Handsome Tours.

The Beths Australian Tour 2026

Friday, April 17th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday, April 18th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Thursday, April 23rd

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Friday, April 24th

Roundhouse, Sydney NSW

Saturday, April 25th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC