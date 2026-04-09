The Black Angels have expanded their upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour, adding two new headline shows.

The Austin psych-rock trailblazers are returning to Australia for Vivid LIVE in Sydney, Brisbane’s Open Season, and Hobart’s Dark Mofo in June – and have now added shows in Melbourne and Adelaide. They’ll kick things off across the Tasman with a show in Wellington and a set at Strange Universe festival. See all dates below.

Tickets to the new shows will go on sale at 10am (local) on Wednesday, April 15th. A presale will run from 10am (local) on Tuesday, April 14th – sign up here.

Formed in Texas in 2004, The Black Angels have become one of the defining acts of the modern psychedelic rock movement. Drawing inspiration from forebears such as Syd Barrett, Roky Erickson, Arthur Lee, and The Velvet Underground, the band have built a reputation for crafting music that nods to the genre’s foundations while pushing into darker, contemporary territory.

The newly announced shows will mark 20 years since the release of their landmark debut album Passover. Released in 2006, the album quickly earned cult status, helping shape the global psych revival of the 21st century with its droning riffs, hypnotic rhythms and stark lyrical themes. Two decades on, it continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Across subsequent albums including Death Song (2017) and Wilderness of Mirrors (2022) via Partisan Records, The Black Angels have continued to refine their sound while maintaining the intensity and atmosphere that first set them apart.

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Beyond their own recordings, the band’s influence extends through their role as founders of Austin Psych Fest – now known globally as Levitation – one of the most important gatherings for psychedelic and experimental music.

The Australian and New Zealand shows promise a rare chance to revisit a defining record performed front-to-back, alongside material spanning their two-decade career.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

THE BLACK ANGELS AUSTRALIAN AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR 2026

Friday, June 5th

Meow Nui, Wellington NZ

Saturday, June 6th

Strange Universe: Winter, Auckland Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Monday, June 8th (NEW SHOW)

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, June 9th

Open Season, Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Thursday, June 11th

Vivid LIVE, Carriageworks, Sydney NSW

Friday, June 12th

Dark Mofo, Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Sunday, June 14th (NEW SHOW)

The Gov, Adelaide SA