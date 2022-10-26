The Black Crowes have expanded their Australian tour, announcing a new date on the Brisbane leg after the first show on November 16th sold out.

The additional date will be on Thursday, November 17, at Fortitude Music Hall, for which tickets are now on sale.

The Black Crowes Australian tour is part of their pandemic-delayed 30th anniversary of their 1990 breakthrough album, Shake Your Money Maker, with the band set to play the album in its entirety along with other classics from across their vast catalogue.

Shake Your Money Maker came at a time when hair metal was dominating the U.S. charts and grunge was a year off from completely wiping it aside.

While some critics began to lament the ‘death of rock’n’roll’, The Black Crowes stormed onto the scene, led by the singles ‘Jealous Again’, ‘Twice As Hard’, ‘She Talks To Angels’, and their hit cover of Otis Redding’s ‘Hard To Handle’.

Atlanta’s finest topped Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” later that year, and with the tumultuous relationship between brother Chris and Rich Robinson very quickly became known as rock’s new bad boys.

“Looking back, the funniest thing is it’s a very sober record,” Chris Robinson told Rolling Stone upon the 30th Anniversary Release of Shake Your Money Maker. “We hadn’t any money even for a 12-pack. We ate off of George’s (Drakoulas, producer) leftovers. We didn’t have a food budget. We didn’t have money for weed or anything, you know? So it’s all going into the work.”

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Support on the tour comes from Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band opening in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, with Australia’s own rock royalty You Am I also joining the line-up at Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Sunday, November 20th.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

The Black Crowes Shake Your Money Maker 2022 Australian Tour

Tickets on sale now via livenation.com.au or blackcrowes.com

Sunday, November 13th (SOLD OUT)*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, November 14th*

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 16th (SOLD OUT)*

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 17th (NEW SHOW)*

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, November 19th

Harvest Rock, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 20th**

Palace Foreshore, Melbourne, VIC

*with Full Flower Moon Band

**with Full Flower Moon Band and You Am I