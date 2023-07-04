The Brian Jonestown Massacre are returning to Australia and New Zealand.

The psych-rock legends will tour the two countries throughout November, taking in stops in Hobart, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Castlemaine, Wollongong, and Auckland (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 6th here.

Anton Newcombe’s band has released 20 albums over three decades, including this year’s The Future Is Your Past, which earned positive reviews from critics. “Newcombe is clearly energised and that comes through loud and clear,” Brooklyn Vegan wrote about their latest album.

“The Future Is Your Past is the most consistent album Newcombe has released since Methodrone,” hailed Clash. “Every song is absolutely fantastic and could have been a single.”

The Future Is Your Past was the swift follow-up to 2022’s Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees, with both albums proving Newcombe’s startling consistency this deep into his career. Expect Newcombe and co. to bring new songs and old favourites to their upcoming shows.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Before they arrive in Australia, The Brian Jonestown Massacre have several tour dates lined up across Europe and the UK, including an appearance at Manchester’s Psych Fest on Saturday, September 2nd (more information here). Just last week, they supported Primal Scream at On The Mount At Wasing.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre 2023 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by Principal Entertainment

Thursday, November 9th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, November 11th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Monday, November 13th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 15th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, November 16th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, November 17th

The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW

Saturday, November 18th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 19th

Kambri Anu, Canberra, ACT

Tuesday, November 21st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 22nd

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Friday, November 24th

UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW